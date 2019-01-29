Diamond honored with 2019 Stanley J. Korsmeyer Award

Michael S. Diamond, MD, PhD, an infectious diseases specialist at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been chosen as the recipient of the American Society for Clinical Investigation’s 2019 Stanley J. Korsmeyer Award. He is being honored for his contributions to understanding the molecular basis of disease caused by globally emerging RNA viruses such as Zika, West Nile and chikungunya.

Diamond, the Herbert S. Gasser Professor of Medicine, is noted for leading groundbreaking studies into Zika, including why and how it causes devastating neurological damage to the developing fetus. Further, Diamond has been at the forefront of research into West Nile virus, which began causing brain infections in the United States in the early 2000s.

The award is named after Stanley J. Korsmeyer, MD, an internationally known cancer researcher and beloved former Washington University medical oncologist whose groundbreaking discoveries opened new doors to understanding and treating cancer.

