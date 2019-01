Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Beginning Friday, Jan. 11, Hoyt Drive will be closed to vehicular traffic for improvements to the north entry to the east end of campus.

Vehicle access to campus from Forest Park Parkway will remain open at Throop Drive, west of the Millbrook Garage. Throop Drive will dead-end east of the Rudolph Hall loading dock with no eastbound access to Forest Park Parkway. During construction, traffic on Throop will run both directions.

Read more about this phase of the project on the CampusNext website.