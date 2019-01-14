The View From Here 1.14.19

About 140 people gathered Dec. 12 at the university’s Office of Technology Management to celebrate 67 startups that have taken intellectual property from campus to the marketplace. The logos of those companies — including Kalocyte, which created an artificial blood substitute for use in trauma when regular blood is unavailable — are now displayed on a special wall at OTM’s offices in Cortex. (Photo: Kristen Otto)
Construction continues on the east end construction site Jan. 8. Here, workers seal the south glass facade of Weil Hall. Hillman Hall is in the background. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Sunlight pours in Jan. 8 as construction crews on the east end project work inside the first floor of what will be Schnuck Pavilion. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
The concrete base for the new Brookings Hall stairway is shown on the east end job site. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Students from the “Hatchery” class, offered through the Olin Buisness School and the Skandalaris Center, make final pitches Dec. 14 in Simon Hall for their proposed projects to entrepreneurs, who then grade the proposals. Here, members of the team Spark, including Ana Mikhail, Eesha Sabherwal, Jesus Bandres and Naveh Malihi, speak with Clifford Holekamp (left), who teaches the class. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
