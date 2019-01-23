The View From Here 1.23.18

WashU community members gathered Jan. 21 for the Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration in Graham Chapel. Here, the Visions Gospel Choir performs. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
WashU community members gathered Jan. 21 for the Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration in Graham Chapel. Students join hands while singing the spiritual “We Shall Overcome.” (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
After the university community’s Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Jan. 21 in Graham Chapel, Chancellor Mark S. Wrighton visits with author Barbara Reynolds, who gave the keynote address. Wrighton and his wife, Risa, were honored with the Rosa L. Parks Award. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Michal Grinstein-Weiss (front row, fourth from right), associate dean for policy initiatives and professor at the Brown School, recently represented Washington University in St. Louis at the University Social Responsibility Summit, co-hosted by the University of Haifa, the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and Hong Kong Polytechnic University. The meeting was held in Haifa, Israel and featured presentations from government officials, academic faculty, community leaders and students that explored a university’s role in addressing global social challenges.
Federico Ardila, of San Francisco State University, delivered the 2019 Loeb Undergraduate Lecture in Mathematics, “Using geometry to move robots quickly,” Jan. 17 in Brown Hall. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Eric Li, a junior in the Sam Fox School, presents prototype clothing made specifically for cerebral palsy patients at a review Dec. 10. The project was part of the Fashion Design Collaboration Studio, led by Mary Ruppert-Stroescu. The studio featured interdisciplinary teams of students — studying design, occupational therapy, engineering and business— working with community and industry partners to solve apparel design problems while meeting clients’ aesthetic and functional needs. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
(From left): Jennifer Sun, June Kim, Grace Keane, Avira Som, Haley Lower and Abby Finkle, members of the American Medical Women’s Association at Washington University and Saint Louis University, helped organize the Red Dress Affair Jan. 12 on the Medical Campus. The event raised a record $12,000 to fight heart disease in women through the American Heart Association. (Courtesy photo)
Samuel I. Achilefu, of the School of Medicine, gives a talk, “The Power of Light to See and Treat Cancer,” Jan. 9 during the Women’s Society lunch and lecture in the 560 Music Center. (Photo: Mary Butkus/Washington University)
A “blood wolf moon” is visible from the WashU campus during the total lunar eclipse Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments.