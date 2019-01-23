The View From Here 1.23.18

Michal Grinstein-Weiss (front row, fourth from right), associate dean for policy initiatives and professor at the Brown School, recently represented Washington University in St. Louis at the University Social Responsibility Summit, co-hosted by the University of Haifa, the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and Hong Kong Polytechnic University. The meeting was held in Haifa, Israel and featured presentations from government officials, academic faculty, community leaders and students that explored a university’s role in addressing global social challenges.