Two faculty members named National Academy of Inventors fellows

The National Academy of Inventors (NAI) Fellows Program highlights inventors who demonstrate a “prolific spirit of innovation.” This year’s picks from Washington University in St. Louis are nothing if not prolific.

Between them, Jeffrey I. Gordon, MD, of Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, and Yoram Rudy, of the School of Engineering & Applied Science, have published nearly 780 papers in peer-reviewed journals and hold more than 30 patents.

Last year, three faculty members were inducted into the NAI. In addition, Chancellor Mark S. Wrighton, Provost Holden Thorp and Jennifer K. Lodge, vice chancellor for research, are NAI fellows.

Jeffrey I. Gordon

Gordon is widely viewed as the founder of the field of human microbiome research. He has played a pioneering role in breaking down the barriers that stood in the way of understanding how the tens of trillions of microbes that live in our gut function. His research team has led the field in designing ways to understand how microbial communities assemble following birth; how microbes interact with one another; and how they work together to influence our biological features. His impact is evident in microbiome projects worldwide, in biotech/pharma, and in his students, many of whom have become leaders in the field.

Yoram Rudy

Rudy’s inventions have changed the way cardiologists measure deadly irregular heartbeats. His labs noninvasive, painless cardiac imaging technology, electrocardiographic imaging (ECGI), led to the CardioInsightTM device and related technologies. Together, these innovations work to provide more detailed heart rhythm information than standard lead EKGs without the need for, or risks associated with, catheter placement.

