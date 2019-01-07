Wrighton receives honorary degree from Interdisciplinary Center Herzliya

The Interdisciplinary Center (IDC) Herzliya presented an honorary doctorate — the first in its 25-year history — to Washington University in St. Louis Chancellor Mark S. Wrighton for his long-standing contribution to academia, science and service.

Wrighton received the honorary doctor of philosophy degree during a Jan. 6 ceremony at the university in Herzliya, Israel. Founded in 1994, IDC Herzliya is a premier research institution and a McDonnell International Scholars Academy partner university.

Uriel Reichman, president and founder of IDC Herzliya, recognized Wrighton for his vision in creating the Scholars Academy, an international network of research universities that is developing future leaders committed to promoting global awareness and social responsibility.

“This great partnership has led to considerable collaborative work in research and learning in aging, energy and sustainability,” Reichman said.

He also noted Wrighton’s own contributions to chemistry as the author of 300 scholarly articles and holder of 16 patents as well as his leadership as chancellor at Washington University, which has grown in both size and stature during Wrighton’s nearly 24-year tenure.

Reichman thanked Wrighton for his role in promoting Olin Business School’s Israel Summer Business Academy (ISBA) at IDC Herzliya. The innovative program provides Washington University students of all faiths and academic backgrounds an opportunity to learn more about entrepreneurship in Israel. Israel boasts more startups per capita than any other country in the world.

“Hundreds of students from across the globe have experienced Israel and our entrepreneurial spirit through this marvelous program,” Reichman said of ISBA. “This program, together with student and faculty exchanges across several schools, and a certificate program in entrepreneurship, has cemented our relationship.”

Reichman also praised Wrighton and his wife, Risa Zwerling Wrighton, for supporting Hillel and Chabad at Washington University and hosting Passover Seder dinners and Shabbat meals as well as creating a campus culture that respects academic freedom, discussion and debate.