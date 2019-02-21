Sanders Thompson appointed to Missouri Foundation for Health

Vetta Sanders Thompson, the E. Desmond Lee Professor of Racial and Ethnic Diversity at the Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis, has been appointed to the Missouri Foundation for Health, which works with communities and nonprofits to improve the health of Missourians.

Sanders Thompson, a licensed clinical psychologist, serves as a co-director of the Institute for Public Health’s Center for Community Health, Partnership and Research. She also is an associate member of Siteman Cancer Center, where she works closely with the Program for the Elimination of Cancer Disparities. She is a noted researcher in racial identity; experiences of discrimination; psychosocial implications of race and ethnicity in health promotion and the social determinants of health; and mental health services utilization.