O’Keefe honored by Orthopaedic Research Society

Regis J. O’Keefe, MD, PhD, the Fred C. Reynolds Professor and head of the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, received the Alfred R. Shands Jr., MD, Award.

The Shands Award is presented annually to a U.S. or Canadian citizen who has made significant contributions to orthopedic surgery and devoted a notable portion of his or her career to furthering knowledge in the field of musculoskeletal disease. O’Keefe was honored Feb. 3 at the Orthopaedic Research Society’s annual meeting in Austin, Texas.

O’Keefe specializes in musculoskeletal oncology and adult reconstructive surgery of the hip and knee. His research program focuses on defining the cells and signals involved in aging and degeneration of the musculoskeletal system, and on strategies to promote tissue regeneration.

Originally published by the School of Medicine