Vorobeychik receives competitive MURI award

Yevgeniy Vorobeychik, associate professor of computer science and engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis, is part of a team that received a $6.25 million five-year grant under the U.S. Department of Defense’s highly competitive Multidisciplinary University Research Initiative Program (MURI) Award.

The team will work to develop tools to understand and shape both online and on-the-ground networks that drive human decision-making.

The research will focus on areas such as international diplomacy, street crime, terrorism, military strategy, financial markets and industrial supply chains. The team is using game theory, which is a mathematical way of modeling how different players interact when their interests are potentially in conflict. These players can be organizations, people or computers. The project will apply multiscale network modeling to the data created by electronic record keeping — social media posts, crime statistics, demographic trends and other sources.

Read about other faculty members who are working on MURI collaborations.