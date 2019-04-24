‘Ash is Cold’ features new work by Tim Portlock

“Ash is Cold,” a solo exhibition featuring new work by Tim Portlock, associate professor of art at the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts at Washington University in St. Louis, is on view through May 3 at Monaco, the artist-owned cooperative gallery, 2701 Cherokee St.

Portlock’s large-format print images combine visual effects software with the conventions of 19th-century American painting. In recent years, he has created landscapes populated with empty buildings drawn from post-boom-and-bust Las Vegas as well as Philadelphia and St. Louis. In “Ash is Cold,” Portlock presents new images based on San Bernardino, Calif., capital of the home foreclosure era; and Camden, N.J., where he interviewed residents and asked them to describe their city.

Established in 2017, Monaco operates as an alternative to the traditional gallery model. For gallery hours or more information, visit the Monaco website.