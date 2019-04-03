Peters wins Klemin Award

David Peters, the McDonnell Douglas Professor of Engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering, has been chosen to receive the Dr. Alexander Klemin Award from the Vertical Flight Society. The award is the highest honor the society gives an individual for notable achievement in advancing the field of vertical flight aeronautics.

Among previous winners of the award are Igor Sikorsky, an aviation pioneer in both helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft, and Kurt Hohenemser, a helicopter design pioneer who was Peters’ mentor at Washington University in St. Louis. The Vertical Flight Society is the world’s only international technical society for engineers, scientists and others working to advance vertical flight technology.

Peters will receive the award May 15. Read more on the McKelvey School of Engineering website.