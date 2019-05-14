Mather wins Harrison D. Stalker Award

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Rory Mather has been awarded the 2019 Harrison D. Stalker Award from the Department of Biology in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis.

The award honors the late Harrison D. Stalker, a renowned evolutionary biologist and a world-class photographer. The award is given annually to a graduating biology major whose undergraduate career combines outstanding scientific scholarship with significant contributions in the arts and humanities.

Mather is majoring in biology, in the neuroscience track, in Arts & Sciences, with a minor in electrical engineering. His main research interests are systems neuroscience, brain dynamics and control, and signal processing. Mather conducted his thesis work, titled “Understanding the Breadth and Genetics of the Dictyostelium-Burkholderia Symbiosis,” under the direction of Joan Strassmann, the Charles Rebstock Professor of Biology.

Outside of the laboratory, Mather was active as a contributing reporter for Washington University’s Student Life newspaper. He served as vice president of public relations and public relations team manager for the Washington University Student Union.

Mather will begin a master’s degree program in systems engineering at Washington University starting in fall 2019. He plans to apply to MD/PhD programs to study neurological systems engineering.

He will receive the Stalker Award during a biology awards ceremony May 15.