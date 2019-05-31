Tuch to present at Stanford/Yale/Harvard Junior Faculty Forum

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Andrew Tuch, professor of law at Washington University School of Law in St. Louis, will present “Reassessing Self-Dealing” at the 2019 Stanford/Yale/Harvard Junior Faculty Forum June 5 and 6 at Yale Law School.

Tuch’s paper was selected through a blind submission process and focuses on how best to regulate self-dealing or investor expropriation by corporate directors. Between 12 and 20 scholars are chosen each year to present at the event, which rotates among the three schools.

The forum’s objective is to encourage the work of scholars in their first seven years of teaching by providing experience in the pursuit of scholarship and the nature of the scholarly exchange.

Tuch teaches and writes on financial and securities regulation and corporate law.