Brozanski named pediatrics vice chair of quality and safety

Beverly S. Brozanski, MD, a national leader in neonatal medicine and safety protocols in pediatric patient care, has been named vice chair of quality and safety in the Department of Pediatrics at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.

Additionally, Brozanski has been appointed vice president of pediatric quality improvement and patient safety at St. Louis Children’s Hospital. She also has been named a professor of pediatrics in the School of Medicine’s Division of Newborn Medicine.

Brozanski comes from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. Her combined roles begin in October. Read more on the School of Medicine site.