Duncan named chief of interventional radiology

James R. Duncan, MD, PhD, professor of radiology, has been named chief of interventional radiology for Mallinckrodt Institute of Radiology (MIR) at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.

Prior to his appointment as section chief, Duncan served as MIR’s vice chair for quality and safety, beginning in 2015. He has been on the School of Medicine’s faculty since 1992. He succeeds Michael D. Darcy, MD, professor of radiology, in his new role.

An alumnus of the MIR interventional radiology fellowship program, Duncan’s clinical work involves using minimally invasive, image-guided procedures as an alternative to surgery. Read more on the School of Medicine site.