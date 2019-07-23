Powderly to lead Institute of Clinical and Translational Sciences

William G. Powderly, MD, the Dr. J. William Campbell Professor of Medicine at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been named director of the university’s Institute of Clinical and Translational Sciences (ICTS). The institute is funded by the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences of the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Powderly’s appointment takes effect Sept. 1. He will take over leadership from Bradley A. Evanoff, MD, the Richard A. and Elizabeth Henby Sutter Professor of Occupational, Industrial and Environmental Medicine, who has held a leadership role in the ICTS since its inception in 2007. Evanoff will remain involved with the ICTS and continue his roles as a principal investigator researching work-related injuries and workplace health, and as director of the Division of General Medical Sciences.

Christina A. Gurnett, MD, PhD, professor of neurology and director of the Division of Pediatric and Developmental Neurology, will continue her role as associate director of the ICTS.

