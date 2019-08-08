G’Sell nominated for Rabkin Foundation Award

Eileen G’Sell, senior lecturer for the College Writing Program and the Prison Education Project, both in Arts & Sciences, was a finalist in the 2019 Dorothea and Leo Rabkin Foundation grant program for visual art journalists.

Now in its third cycle, the annual program provides unrestricted grants to American art writers who write for general audiences. Candidates are selected by a panel of nominators, who are asked to identify “the essential visual art journalist working in your part of the country.”

G’Sell is author of two poetry collections and a frequent contributor to Hyperallergic, Salon, The Rumpus. Alive, All the Art and other publications. Recent articles include pieces on Juliette Binoche, David Hockney, Dora Marr and Kehinde Wiley.

The Rabkin grants are funded by the Dorothea and Leo Rabkin Foundation of Portland, Maine. Leo Rabkin was an artist who worked and exhibited in New York City for 60 years. His wife, Dorothea, joined with Leo to create a landmark collection of American folk and outsider art.