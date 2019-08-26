Parks honored by Madagascar government

An Olin Business School faculty member was honored with a certificate of “recognition and sincere appreciation” from the government of Madagascar for her contributions to the development of the Mahabo region, where she has worked with students for more than a decade.

An official from that country’s federal government made an arduous, hourslong journey from the nation’s capital of Antananarivo to recognize Judi McLean Parks, the Reuben C. and Anne Carpenter Taylor Professor of Organizational Behavior at Washington University.

Parks was working there in May with yet another class of students. Joining her were scientists from the Missouri Botanical Garden, an annual partner in these monthlong education-, entrepreneurial- and conservation-centered trips. Read more on the Olin Blog.