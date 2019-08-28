University Libraries receives grant to preserve Gordon Parks documentary

Washington University Libraries’ Film & Media Archive received a $4,960 grant from the National Film Preservation Foundation to preserve and digitize the 1973 film “Listen to a Stranger: An Interview with Gordon Parks.”
“Listen to a Stranger” spotlights esteemed writer, photographer and filmmaker Gordon Parks Sr. The in-depth portrait is an early example of the work of Henry Hampton’s production company, Blackside Inc., which later created the seminal civil rights documentary series “Eyes on the Prize.”
