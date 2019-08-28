University Libraries receives grant to preserve Gordon Parks documentary

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Washington University Libraries’ Film & Media Archive received a $4,960 grant from the National Film Preservation Foundation to preserve and digitize the 1973 film “Listen to a Stranger: An Interview with Gordon Parks.”

“Listen to a Stranger” spotlights esteemed writer, photographer and filmmaker Gordon Parks Sr. The in-depth portrait is an early example of the work of Henry Hampton’s production company, Blackside Inc., which later created the seminal civil rights documentary series “Eyes on the Prize.”

Read more on the University Libraries website.