Graham Chapel bells to ring in honor of 9/11

In commemoration of the 18th anniversary of 9/11, Washington University in St. Louis will lower the American flag over Brookings Hall and ring the bells of Graham Chapel 18 times at 9:28 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, marking the moment the north tower of the World Trade Center collapsed in 2001.

In addition, members of the Washington University College Republicans will continue their tradition of planting 2,977 flags — one for each victim of the deadly attacks — on Mudd Field.