Konecky wins American Geophysical Union early career award

Bronwen Konecky, assistant professor of earth and planetary sciences in Arts & Sciences, received the Nanne Weber Early Career Award from the Paleoceanography and Paleoclimatology Section of the American Geophysical Union. The award recognizes significant contributions in these fields from researchers within 10 years of completing their PhDs. Honorees are selected on the basis of outstanding research impact, interdisciplinary work, leadership and mentoring.

In her nomination letter, Konecky’s colleagues highlighted her work at the cutting edge of an emerging research area that combines available paleoclimate data with climate models, employing novel methods and encouraging broader collaborations among researchers. Konecky and her lab investigate changes in the global water cycle, particularly in the tropics, using geochemical proxies they measure in lake sediments, analyses of modern rainwater and experiments with climate models.

Konecky is also the founder and lead coordinator of the Iso2k Project, part of the Past Global Changes Initiative, in which she organizes the efforts of scientists from around the world to assemble a database of paleoclimate records from the past 2,000 years.

