Brestoff receives prestigious medical scientists award

Obesity expert Jonathan R. Brestoff, MD, PhD, assistant professor of pathology and immunology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has received a 2019 Career Award for Medical Scientists from the Burroughs Wellcome Fund, a nonprofit organization dedicated to biomedical science through research and education.
As part of the award, Brestoff will receive a five-year grant totaling $700,000 to study how the immune system regulates weight gain, with a goal of finding new ways to treat obesity beyond simply limiting food consumption.
Read more on the School of Medicine site.
