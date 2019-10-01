Brestoff receives prestigious medical scientists award

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Obesity expert Jonathan R. Brestoff, MD, PhD, assistant professor of pathology and immunology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has received a 2019 Career Award for Medical Scientists from the Burroughs Wellcome Fund, a nonprofit organization dedicated to biomedical science through research and education.

As part of the award, Brestoff will receive a five-year grant totaling $700,000 to study how the immune system regulates weight gain, with a goal of finding new ways to treat obesity beyond simply limiting food consumption.

Read more on the School of Medicine site.