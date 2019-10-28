Cipriano, Gerull receive grant to study gender factors in orthopedics training

Cara Cipriano, MD, assistant professor of orthopedic surgery at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, and Kate Gerull, a medical student at the school, received a grant from the American Medical Association (AMA) Women Physicians Section and the AMA Foundation to conduct a multicenter study of gender factors that may influence students’ decisions to pursue careers in orthopedic surgery.

The two researchers plan to survey and interview medical students at several Midwestern schools to determine whether a decreased sense of social fit might be discouraging some women from going into orthopedics. Ultimately, they hope the study will help identify strategies to improve gender diversity in the field.

