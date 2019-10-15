Gutmann wins prestigious neuro-oncology prize

David H. Gutmann, MD, PhD, the Donald O. Schnuck Family Professor and vice chair for research affairs in the Department of Neurology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has received the Abhijit Guha Award from the Society for Neuro-Oncology and the Section on Tumors of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons/Congress of Neurological Surgeons.

The award honors an accomplished investigator who has achieved significant results both in the laboratory and in the clinic and who has played an active role in mentoring the next generation of neuro-oncology professionals.

