Jez awarded patent for work on engineered plants

Joseph Jez, Howard Hughes Medical Institute Professor and chair of biology in Arts & Sciences, along with two former researchers in his laboratory, P.A. Rea and R.E. Cahoon, was awarded a U.S. patent for engineered plants that could help detoxify, or remediate, soils contaminated with heavy metals.

Separately, Jez received a $15,525 research gift from Clean Earth for the evaluation of engineered Brassica for bioremediation of heavy metals.