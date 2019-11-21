Meacham receives CAREER award for work with algae cells

J. Mark Meacham, assistant professor of mechanical engineering and materials science at the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis, has received a Faculty Early Career Development (CAREER) award from the National Science Foundation.
The five-year, $500,000 grant will support Meecham’s research using algae cells to study devices he has made in the lab. The active swimming cells will act as measurement probes to assess how well his acoustic microfluidic devices work.
Read more about Meacham’s research and see a video of the cells in action on the engineering website.
