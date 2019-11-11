The View From Here 11.11.19

Kathryn Funk, of the U.S. National Library of Medicine, spoke Oct. 24 in Holden Auditorium at the School of Medicine as part of the Becker Medical Library’s “Open October” series. (Photo: Laura Swofford/Washington University)
Junior Rasheed Abiose (right) explains his work during the Undergraduate Research Symposium Nov. 2 in Olin Library during Parent and Family Weekend. (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)
Earl Dowell (left), former dean of the School of Engineering at Duke University, speaks on a panel with Christine Lorenz, of Cohesic Inc., Nancy Sottos of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, and Mark Spector of the Office of Naval Research. The Oct. 25 event was part of a symposium celebrating the opening of Henry A. and Elvira H. Jubel Hall.
G.P. “Bud” Peterson, president emeritus of Georgia Institute of Technology, kicks off the Jubel Hall Symposium on Oct. 25 in Whitaker Hall Auditorium. He spoke about the transformation in how people think of higher education from a public to a private good.
The Office of Technology Management had a standing-room-only crowd for its annual Women Innovators Lunch on Nov. 7. Elizabeth Loboa (left), dean of Mizzou Engineering, the event’s keynote speaker, shared her innovator-in-academia story with WashU faculty, postdoctoral researchers, staff and students. She took a photo with Nichole Mercier, OTM’s managing director. (Courtesy photo)
Students from the Hawthorn Leadership School for Girls tour the newly reopened Kemper Art Museum. Every year, hundreds of local students visit Washington University through K-12 Connections, a collaboration of the Gephardt Institute, the Institute for School Partnership, and the Office of Government and Community Relations. (Photo courtesy of ISP)
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.