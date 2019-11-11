The View From Here 11.11.19

Junior Rasheed Abiose (right) explains his work during the Undergraduate Research Symposium Nov. 2 in Olin Library during Parent and Family Weekend. (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)

Earl Dowell (left), former dean of the School of Engineering at Duke University, speaks on a panel with Christine Lorenz, of Cohesic Inc., Nancy Sottos of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, and Mark Spector of the Office of Naval Research. The Oct. 25 event was part of a symposium celebrating the opening of Henry A. and Elvira H. Jubel Hall.