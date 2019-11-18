The View From Here 11.18.19

Students celebrate the first snow of the season Nov. 11. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
Max Dieter, of the National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse and a student in University College studying nonprofit management, speaks on a panel Oct. 28 in Seigle Hall with representatives from St. Louis area nonprofits. Panelists spoke with students in Philanthropy Lab, a new sociology course offered in partnership with the Gephardt Institute. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
Timothy J. Eberlein, MD (right), and Heidi Miller, MD, get a signature from Chris Nelson as they go door to door Nov. 7 in south St. Louis to collect signatures for Medicaid expansion in Missouri. (Photo: Matt Miller/Washington University)
Physicians go door to door Nov. 7 in south St. Louis to collect signatures for Medicaid expansion into Missouri. (Photo: Matt Miller/Washington University)
Celebrating 20 years since its naming, Siteman Cancer Center hosted an event Nov. 12 featuring the lighting of a unique candle on its sign on Parkview Place. The “I” in the sign also represents the 1 million patients that Washington University physicians at Siteman have treated since 1999. The “candle” will be on display until April 1. (Photo: Jenny Miller/School of Medicine)
The Sam Fox School’s communications coordinator, Stephanie Schlaifer, and Arny Nadler, associate professor, review work at the opening reception of the “Decoys and Depictions: Images of the Digital” exhibition Oct. 24 at the Des Lee Gallery. (Photo: Carol Green/Washington University)
