Graduate student wins ‘Afro-Colombian of the Year’ award

Jhan Salazar, a graduate student in biology in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, was recognized by the Colombian organization Color de Colombia as the “Afro-Colombian of the Year” in the youth category.
He took part in a nationally televised ceremony in Colombia on Dec. 2. The event was sponsored by El Espectador, a major newspaper in Colombia. The award ceremony recognizes the best among the Afro-Colombian community in 13 categories, including science and technology, sports, music, arts and others.
Salazar is a first-year Division of Biology and Biomedical Sciences student in the Ecology, Evolution and Population Biology program. He is currently rotating through different labs and plans to join the laboratory of Jonathan Losos, the William H. Danforth Distinguished University Professor, next year.
Read more about Salazar from Arts & Sciences.
