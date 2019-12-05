Praise for Metzger and Webber’s ‘Facing Segregation’

Calling it “exceptional, noteworthy and … inspiring,” a review in the Journal of Affordable Housing and Community Development Law highlights the impact of “Facing Segregation: Housing Policy Solutions for a Stronger Society,” a book edited by Molly W. Metzger, assistant professor at the Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis, and Henry S. Webber, the university’s executive vice chancellor and chief administrative officer and a professor of practice in the Brown School.

The 280-page volume, released by Oxford University Press in 2018, brings together influential scholars, practitioners and policy analysts to reflect on how to use public policy to reduce segregation, with a focus on achievable solutions. Metzger and Webber have gathered the field’s first collection of prescriptions for what should be done.

“The book illustrates a fundamental truth that helps disrupt the diversionary debates within progressive communities over policy priorities,” according to reviewer Stacy Seicshnaydre.

Read the full review in the Journal of Affordable Housing.