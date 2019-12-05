Schaal named to agricultural research foundation

Barbara A. Schaal, dean of the faculty of Arts & Sciences and the Mary-Dell Chilton Distinguished Professor in the Department of Biology at Washington University, has joined the board of directors of the Supporters of Agricultural Research (SoAR) Foundation.

SoAR, which was co-founded by Chancellor Emeritus William H. Danforth in 2015, is a nonpartisan coalition working to educate stakeholders about the importance of food and agricultural research. SoAR’s mission is to increase support for the National Institute of Food and Agriculture’s Agriculture and Food Research Initiatives, the nation’s leading competitive grants program for agricultural sciences.

In 2015, Schaal was one of eight distinguished scientists named to a Scientific Advisory Committee for SoAR. The committee’s primary mission is to strengthen agricultural research and raise its profile within the broader science community.