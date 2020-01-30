Rodebaugh named APS fellow

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Association for Psychological Science (APS) has named Thomas Rodebaugh an APS Fellow.

Rodebaugh is professor of psychological and brain sciences and director of clinical training for that department in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis.

The association awards fellow status to members who have made sustained and outstanding contributions to the science of psychology in research, teaching, service or application. Fellow status is typically awarded for scientific contributions, but it also may be awarded for exceptional contributions to the field through the development of research opportunities and settings.

Rodebaugh has more than 100 publications, with most focusing on anxiety disorders. His primary clinical focus is on supervising graduate students who provide psychotherapy at the Department of Psychological and Brain Sciences’ Psychological Services Center.