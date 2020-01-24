Sam Fox School receives NEA grant

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts at Washington University in St. Louis has received a $40,000 grant from the Art Works program of the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) to support the Design Futures Student Leadership Forum.

The forum, which will be hosted on campus May 18-22, is a five-day interdisciplinary gathering that trains emerging design leaders in community engagement to further social equity in our neighborhoods. Funding from the NEA grant will support housing for visiting students, meals from local businesses and other associated costs.

Penina Acayo Laker, assistant professor, will serve as the principal investigator.

Read more on the Sam Fox School website.