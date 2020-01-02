Two School of Medicine students named to Forbes’ ‘30 Under 30’ lists

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Two students at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis have been named top young entrepreneurs by Forbes magazine.

Derek Platt, a graduate student in molecular microbiology and microbial pathogenesis, earned a spot on the Forbes “30 Under 30” list of science stars for his studies of Zika virus. His work has contributed to the development of diagnostic tests and treatment for Zika infections.

Erica Barnell, an MD/PhD student, was named one of the “30 Under 30” health-care innovators for her work as co-founder and chief science officer of Geneoscopy, a clinical-stage diagnostic company working on early detection of colorectal cancer.

