Africa Initiative awards pilot grants

The Africa Initiative at Washington University in St. Louis’ Institute for Public Health recently awarded three pilot grants of $10,000 each to research projects that will help advance health and human development in Africa.

The Initiative’s pilot grant program fosters collaborative research between faculty at Washington University and scholars at institutional partners in Africa.

Learn more about the program and the three winning projects here.