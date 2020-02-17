Barch elected to head AAAS psychology section

The American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) has elected Deanna Barch the chair-elect of its Section on Psychology, one of 24 specialized AAAS sections.

Barch is professor and chair of psychological and brain sciences in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis. She is also the Gregory B. Couch Professor of Psychiatry and professor of radiology at the School of Medicine.

She began her term as chair-elect Feb. 17 and will serve in the role until mid-February 2021. Her term as chair will then begin and run until February 2022. She will then serve as retiring chair until mid-February 2023.

AAAS publishes the Science family of journals. Its mission is to advance science, engineering and innovation throughout the world for the benefit of all people.