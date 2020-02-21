East End Transformation lands cover of Architect magazine

Washington University in St. Louis’ East End Transformation, the iconic redesign of the eastern end of the Danforth Campus, is on the cover of February’s Architect magazine. The publication is the official journal of the American Institute of Architects, which is widely considered the “voice” of the architectural profession.

In a 25-page spread, the article, titled “The Decarbonization of Washington University,” explores the east end project, its connections to the original campus plan, drafted in 1899, and the university’s larger commitments to sustainability and resource conservation.

The east end adds five new buildings, expands the university’s world-class Mildred Lane Kemper Art Museum, relocates hundreds of surface parking spaces underground and creates an expansive new park.