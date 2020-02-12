Obituary: Miles Meyer, adjunct instructor in University College, 69

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Miles W. Meyer, an adjunct instructor in University College at Washington University in St. Louis, died Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in St. Louis. He was 69.

Meyer, who earned a doctorate in organizational behavior from the Graduate School in 1984, had taught a compensation management course in the human resources management master’s program at University College since 2015.

After a long and accomplished career in business, Meyer retired as vice president of compensation, benefits and HR shared services at Kellogg Co. in 2014.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Kutis Funeral Home in Affton, 10151 Gravois Road, and from 10 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at St. Lucas United Church of Christ, 11735 Denny Road in Sunset Hills.

Read Meyer’s full obituary here.