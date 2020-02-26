Parking shares high-volume traffic dates for spring

During the spring semester, Washington University in St. Louis will host a series of events that are expected to draw a high volume of traffic to campus, particularly leading up to and during Thurtene Carnival and WashU Reunion Weekend, April 17-19.

“The Parking and Transportation team encourages the campus community to be aware of these upcoming dates and to plan accordingly or consider alternative transportation options,” said Marc Carlton, director of Parking & Transportation and director of business process improvement for the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Operations and Technology Transfer.

Thurtene Carnival planning

As early as March 16, the Parking and Transportation team will begin to implement parking restrictions in the church lot in Zone 4. The lot will be used as a staging area for carnival materials, which will be delivered March 23. Additional information about specific restrictions will be shared with Zone 4 permit holders the week of March 11.

Starting April 10, the carnival will begin moving into Zone 2; however, there may be minor parking disruptions earlier that week as the area is prepared and fenced. Additional information will be sent to Zone 2 and Zone 4 permit holders the week of March 30.

As rides, tents and equipment are set up on campus, Zone 2 permit holders should expect parking restrictions to expand throughout the week of April 13 and continue through April 23. Once the carnival equipment is removed and areas are cleaned, the team will open parking spaces again.

Additional high-volume events

Admissions: From mid-March through April, Admissions will be welcoming prospective and admitted students to campus. This will draw a high volume of traffic to Zones 1 and 2.

Olin She Suite : On March 6, expect heavy traffic within Zone 3, particularly affecting parking within the Millbrook garage.

German Day: On April 2, this event will impact parking and traffic in Zone 2, primarily along Forsyth and within the Danforth University Center (DUC) Garage.

Relay for Life: On April 5, the Relay for Life event will draw attendees to Zone 2.

Olin Celebration Weekend : On April 5 and 6, Zone 3 and the Millbrook garage is expected to experience a high volume.

Pow Wow : On April 11, there will be minor restrictions in Lot 31 (the surface lot just east of the Athletic Complex). Drivers also can expect more traffic to the Snow Way and DUC garages.

Commencement: Starting the week of May 5, Parking and Transportation will begin placing signs and staging barricades in preparation for parking and traffic restrictions around campus. While the universitywide ceremony will take place May 15, activities will be underway throughout the week, starting as early as May 12. Specific details will be announced in late April or early May. Information about Commencement can be found online.

For more information about parking and transportation at the university, visit parking.wustl.edu.