2020 Distinguished Faculty Awards announced

Washington University School of Medicine faculty members nominate their peers for Distinguished Faculty Awards. The honors are recognition of their colleagues’ wide-ranging achievements, talents and dedication.

The recipients, recognized for excellence in clinical care, community service, research and teaching, received the awards in a ceremony Feb. 26 at the Eric P. Newman Education Center on the Medical Campus.

See a full list of honorees on the School of Medicine site.