Brantmeier named distinguished alumna of Indiana University

Cindy Brantmeier, professor of applied linguistics in Arts & Sciences and faculty fellow for international research at Washington University in St. Louis, is the 2019-20 Merle E Simmons Distinguished Alumna for Indiana University (IU)’s Department of Spanish and Portuguese.

Brantmeier was invited to deliver the opening plenary address to faculty and students from the social sciences and humanities as well as visiting alumni at IU in September. She also will collaborate on research with colleagues from IU this year.

Maneul Antonio Diaz Campos, chair of the Department of Spanish and Portuguese at Indiana University, presented Brantmeier with this distinction. Brantmeier received her PhD from IU in 2000.