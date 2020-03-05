Collins’ book recognized for excellence in scholarly work

The book “Making Motherhood Work: How Women Manage Careers and Caregiving,” by Caitlyn Collins, is the American Association of American Publishers (AAP) 2020 PROSE Award winner in the anthropology, criminology and sociology category. Collins is assistant professor of sociology in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis.

Altogether, 49 subject category winners were chosen out of 157 finalists for the AAP’s PROSE awards, which honor the best scholarly works published in 2019. The AAP said the winners “demonstrate exceptional scholarship and have made a significant contribution to a field of study.”

Collins’ book, published by Princeton University Press, provides an in-depth account of the daily lives of working mothers in Sweden, Germany, Italy and the United States. In the book, Collins argues that government policies and cultural support are crucial to ensuring “work-family justice,” which she describes as an assurance that “every member of society has the opportunity and power to fully participate in both paid work and family care.