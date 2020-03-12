Hematology society recognizes four School of Medicine researchers

Four early-career researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis have been recognized by the American Society of Hematology (ASH) for their dedication to the field of hematology. The ASH Scholar Awards provide financial support to fellows and junior faculty who have dedicated their careers to the study of blood disorders.

One of ASH’s most prestigious research award programs, the Scholar Awards provide funding to young scientists as they make the transition from training programs to careers leading independent labs.

Karolyn A. Oetjen, MD, PhD, Amanda M. Smith, Stephanie Luff and Julia T. Warren, MD, PhD, are among the 39 recipients of the 2020 ASH Scholar Awards. Read more on the School of Medicine site.