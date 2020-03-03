Purnell tapped for national roundtable on population health

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jason Purnell, associate professor at the Brown School, has recently joined the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine’s Roundtable on Population Health Improvement.

Established in 2013, the roundtable is comprised of science-informed leaders working to catalyze action to improve health outcomes for the U.S. population, addressing multiple determinants of health. Those include access to medical care, financial status, genetics, behaviors, social or environmental factors.

Read more on the Brown School site.