Purnell tapped for national roundtable on population health

Jason Purnell, associate professor at the Brown School, has recently joined the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine’s Roundtable on Population Health Improvement.
Established in 2013, the roundtable is comprised of science-informed leaders working to catalyze action to improve health outcomes for the U.S. population, addressing multiple determinants of health. Those include access to medical care, financial status, genetics, behaviors, social or environmental factors.
Read more on the Brown School site.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.