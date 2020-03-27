Take part in climate solutions virtual teach-in

Washington University in St. Louis and the University of Missouri-St. Louis are partnering for an upcoming virtual teach-in to discuss solutions to abate climate change.
The “Solve Climate by 2030” webinar will be one of 52 online events taking place simultaneously April 7 and will be facilitated by Phil Valko, assistant vice chancellor for sustainability. The livestream will feature panel discussions and focus on how ambitious state and local action can set the stage for climate change by 2030.
To learn more, visit the virtual teach-in site.
