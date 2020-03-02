The View From Here 3.2.20

Washington University students explore the new sustainability dashboard last fall in Whispers Café at Olin Library. A new initiative of the Office of Sustainability, the sustainability dashboards, which are also in Schnuck Pavilion, offer a fun, interactive way for users to learn more about sustainability on campus. (Photo courtesy of Office of Sustainability)
The John C. Danforth Center on Religion and Politics at Washington University in St. Louis and the Center for Jewish Learning hosted a named lecture Feb. 20 on Jewish medical ethics at a complex on the campus of the Jewish Federation of St. Louis. (Photo: Sid Hastings/ Washington University)
This image of two red foxes was captured Jan 5. by a motion-activated camera as part of the St. Louis Wildlife Project, a partnership among local scientists at St. Louis College of Pharmacy and the university’s Tyson Research Center, with the aim of quantifying biodiversity and understanding wildlife ecology in the greater St. Louis area.
Students of Hayrettin Yücesoy, associate professor of Arabic and Islamic studies in Arts & Sciences, collaborated with Dining Services chef Tom Martoccio to prepare a medieval menu of goat stew with mint, pistachio empanadas, beef meatballs and saffron rice. Yücesoy (left) teaches “Of Dishes, Taste and Class: History of Food in the Middle East.” (Photo courtesy of Bon Appetit)
School of Medicine employees learned about health and wellness and took part in activities at the School of Medicine’s Health Happening Fair on Feb. 21 at the Eric P. Newman Education Center. (Photo: Matt Miller/School of Medicine)
