The View From Here 3.2.20

The John C. Danforth Center on Religion and Politics at Washington University in St. Louis and the Center for Jewish Learning hosted a named lecture Feb. 20 on Jewish medical ethics at a complex on the campus of the Jewish Federation of St. Louis. (Photo: Sid Hastings/ Washington University)

This image of two red foxes was captured Jan 5. by a motion-activated camera as part of the St. Louis Wildlife Project, a partnership among local scientists at St. Louis College of Pharmacy and the university’s Tyson Research Center, with the aim of quantifying biodiversity and understanding wildlife ecology in the greater St. Louis area.