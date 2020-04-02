Novack certified as Holocaust educator

Rabbi Hershey Novack of Chabad at Washington University in St. Louis was recently certified as a Holocaust educator by Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center in Jerusalem.

Novack participated in an eight-day seminar for college campus educators titled “Teaching the Shoah and Anti-Semitism: Opportunities, Challenges and Techniques,” at Yad Vashem’s International School for Holocaust Studies. One of 30 campus leaders from across the globe, Novack completed more than 65 hours of Holocaust studies during the eight days. The seminar was created in partnership with Chabad on Campus International and Yad Vashem.