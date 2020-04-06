Sam Fox School announces 2020 Stone & DeGuire Contemporary Art Awards

Portland, Ore.-based artist Lyndon Barrois Jr. and artist Wyndi DeSouza, who divides her time between St. Louis and Newark, N.J., have won the 2020 Stone & DeGuire Contemporary Art Awards.

Presented by the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts at Washington University in St. Louis, the Stone & DeGuire awards are open to all alumni of the Sam Fox School’s bachelor’s and master’s of fine arts programs (with the exception of full-time Sam Fox School faculty). Recipients are chosen by a faculty committee. Winners receive $25,000 to advance their studio practice.

“Lyndon and Wyndi are ambitious, aesthetically rigorous young artists,” said Amy Hauft, director of the College of Art in the Sam Fox School. “Wyndi illuminates the tensions between large-scale data visualization versus the ways we experience individual life. Lyndon supercharges quotidian media images by his material transformations; the reconstituted images are lenses for reconsidering personal identity codes. The Sam Fox School is delighted to continue to invest in their works.”

Added Carmon Colangelo, the Ralph J. Nagel Dean of the Sam Fox School: “Stone and DeGuire were creative, collaborative and adventurous in both their work and in their life together. By establishing this award, they have ensured that our alumni will have the same opportunity to advance their own art practices.”

Read more about the award and the artists.