Acree wins LASA Best Book Award

William Acree, associate professor of Spanish in Arts & Sciences and associate director of the Center for the Study of Race, Ethnicity & Equity at Washington University in St. Louis, has won a Best Book Award from the 19th Century Section of the Latin American Studies Association (LASA). The award was announced May 15, in conjunction with LASA’s 2020 International Congress.

Acree received the honor for “Staging Frontiers. The Making of Modern Popular Culture in Argentina and Uruguay” (2019). The book explores the rich history of Latin American circus culture and dramas celebrating the countryside. Among the most dominant urban and rural attractions on the eve of the 20th century, these performances were central to how Argentines, Uruguayans and immigrants came together across lines of social class, ethnic identity and race.

With more than 13,000 members worldwide, LASA is the largest professional association for individuals and institutions engaged in the study of Latin America. The annual Congress, which was held virtually this year, is the premier forum for expert discussion on Latin America and the Caribbean. For more information, visit lasaweb.org.