Sanders Thompson appointed to health advisory board

Vetta Sanders Thompson, the E. Desmond Lee Professor of Racial and Ethnic Diversity at the Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis, been appointed to a three-year term on the St. Louis County Health and Hospital Advisory Board.

Sanders Thompson’s research focuses on the health and well-being of diverse communities, particularly the African American community. Her goal is to empower members of the community to improve their health and well-being through education and opportunities for action.

Sanders Thompson is the Brown School’s associate dean of diversity, equity and inclusion, as well as co-director of the Center for Community Health Partnership and Research at the Institute for Public Health. She also is an associate member of the Siteman Cancer Center at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and the Washington University School of Medicine and a faculty affiliate of the Department of African and African-American Studies in Arts & Sciences.